More diplomatic and economic tensions surface between China and Japan as a bumpy week ends

China keeps its export controls

On Thursday night, the Chinese embassy in Japan said it had rejected a petition from Japan's Foreign Ministry to retract the new export controls on “dual-use items” that the Japanese military might be able to use in weaponry. The ambassador, Wu Jianghao, insisted that China's move was “entirely legitimate, reasonable and lawful” — and vital to national security.

Also Friday, Japanese officials said they are closely watching if Japanese exports of agricultural, fisheries and other goods are appropriately handled by China without delays.

The Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that outgoing shipments of sake and processed food from Japan to China were being held up because of the diplomatic tensions, widening the ripples of the dispute.

Officials at the government-affiliated Japan External Trade Organization told The Associated Press that the shipments had been delayed in customs on the China side starting in late November.

Kyodo, quoting trade industry sources, said they believed sake may have been targeted as “a symbol of Japan.”

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Minoru Kihara, said he was aware of reports that some of the Japanese exports to China have been held up. He wouldn’t comment on individual commercial transactions.

“It is important that agricultural, fisheries and other exports from Japan are smoothly carried out,” Kihara said. “We will closely watch the situation and take appropriate measures.” He didn’t say what those might be.

Some subtlety in the jabs

Japan and China have a fraught history haunted by the Japanese colonization of Taiwan in 1895. The nations have fought two wars, and the imperial government in Tokyo brutally occupied parts of China in the first half of the 20th century. The countries maintain diplomatic relations and work closely together on many fronts but occasionally use government apparatus to condemn each other when disputes arise.

China's choice of wording in the People's Daily editorial and other rhetoric was noteworthy. It avoided casting a broad brush on the Japanese people and specifically targeted the country's right wing, which Takaichi belongs to. A report Thursday about Japan's nuclear ambitions repeatedly mentioned the right wing, and the People's Daily editorial beseeched the “peace-loving Japanese people” to be “highly vigilant” toward their government.

"Japan’s future lies not in the dangerous fantasies painted by the right wing, but in the thorough reckoning with its history of aggression," People's Daily said.