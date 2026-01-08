A familiar refrain as China and Japan, uneasy neighbors in East Asia, begin 2026 at odds again

A long history of antagonism

From the time Japan colonized Taiwan in 1895 after a war with Qing Dynasty China, a deep suspicion and at times outright enmity has existed between the two countries.

It worsened in the 1920s and 1930s after Japan's brutal occupation of parts of China resulted in torture and deaths that Chinese resent to this day. At the same time, Japanese leaders have sometimes thrown incendiary political footballs like visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, a memorial to Japanese who gave their lives in the nation's wars — including some war criminals from the Sino-Japanese wars.

China, like clockwork, responds with indignation.

Japan lost World War II to the Allied powers and relinquished offensive military powers under a US-drafted constitution, even as the current communist Chinese government was establishing the People's Republic in 1949. Since then, any hint of Japanese military assertiveness has drawn great umbrage here. Disputes over territory, such as an island chain called Diaoyu by China and Senkaku by Japan, spike occasionally.

The enmity, pulled out when something is perceived as aggressive or anger is required for a domestic audience, lurks barely beneath the surface, ready to pop. Even today, cartoons circulate online in China depicting Japanese as demonic, aggressive and anti-China.

This week has been an illuminating case study.

On Tuesday, China slapped restrictions on "dual-use exports" to Japan — anything, it said, that Japan could adapt for military use. Though it didn't specify what the ban includes, anything from drones to rare earths could be considered dual-use. The lack of specificity allows China to adjust its approach as it goes — making it more or less strict depending on where the political winds are blowing.

Japan demanded the move be rescinded. "These measures, which only target Japan, deviate significantly from international practice," its Foreign Ministry said, calling China's actions "absolutely unacceptable and deeply regrettable." This came days after it protested Chinese mobile drilling rigs in the East China Sea.

While the Chinese Commerce Ministry did not mention rare earths curbs, the official newspaper China Daily, seen as a government mouthpiece, quoted anonymous sources saying Beijing was considering tightening exports of certain rare earths to Japan.

On Wednesday, the focus turned to a gas called dichlorosilane, used in computer chip manufacturing. The Commerce Ministry said it had launched an investigation into why the price of dichlorosilane imported from Japan had decreased 31% between 2022 and 2024. "The dumping of imported products from Japan has damaged the production and operation of our domestic industry," it said.

Finally, on Thursday, China's Arms Control and Disarmament Association, a nongovernment agency (inasmuch as any agency in China is nongovernmental) released with some fanfare a report provocatively titled "Nuclear Ambitions of Japan's Right-Wing Forces: A Serious Threat to World Peace." It spent 29 pages outlining worries and accusations that Tokyo harbors dangerous nuclear ambitions.

But it also went broader, invoking once again its stance that the nation's right-wing leaders — and, by extension, the whole country itself — have "failed to reflect on Japan's history of aggression."

"Japan has never been able to fully eliminate the scourge of militarism in the country," the report said. "If Japan's right-wing forces are left free to develop powerful offensive weapons, or even possess nuclear weapons, it will again bring disaster to the world."