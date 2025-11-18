Japan warns citizens in China over safety amid Taiwan row

TOKYO: Japan has warned its citizens in China to be careful of their surroundings and to avoid big crowds amid a diplomatic row over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Taiwan.

The escalating spat has already seen Beijing advise Chinese citizens to avoid travelling to Japan and hit Tokyo stocks. The screenings of at least two Japanese movies will also be postponed in China, state media reported. "Pay attention to your surroundings and avoid as much as possible squares where large crowds gather, or places that are likely to be identified as being used by many Japanese people," the Japanese embassy in China said in a statement on its website dated Monday.

Minoru Kihara, Japan's top government spokesman, said Tuesday that such advice was issued "based on a comprehensive assessment of the political situation, including the security situation in the relevant country or region, as well as the social conditions."

The diplomatic feud between China and Japan was ignited by Takaichi's suggestion that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to take the democratic island, reacted furiously to Takaichi's comments. It called for her to retract the remarks and summoned the Japanese ambassador on Friday.

In a post on X on November 8, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, Xue Jian, threatened to "cut off that dirty neck", apparently referring to Takaichi, who took office in October. Tokyo said it had summoned the Chinese ambassador over the now-deleted social media post.

Masaaki Kanai, the top official in the foreign ministry for Asia-Pacific affairs arrived in China Monday seeking to defuse the row, and was at the Chinese foreign ministry Tuesday. He had been expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong, reports said.