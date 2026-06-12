Philippines protests China's sanctions against its defense chief as 'an unfriendly act'

MANILA: The Philippine government said Friday that China's imposition of sanctions, including an entry ban, against Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. was "an unfriendly act" that could further strain relations, while he vowed to continue defending Manila's interests against Beijing's aggression.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing announced late Thursday that Teodoro and his family have been banned from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macao, over what it described as "irresponsible remarks" he has made that undermined Beijing's interests.

The Chinese government also prohibited individuals and groups in China from having any transactions with Teodoro and his family.

Teodoro, who was appointed defense chief by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in June 2023, has been one of the most vocal critics of China's actions in the disputed South China Sea and against Taiwan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said imposing sanctions was China's prerogative but that the Philippines viewed it "as an unfriendly act that further complicates the bilateral relations."

"Such measures do not contribute to building mutual trust, managing differences responsibly or creating the conditions necessary for constructive engagement between our two countries," it said.

Teodoro said he would continue to carry out his duties and that China's sanctions underscored "what they do to those who speak the truth against their deception."