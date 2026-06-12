US plans to slash fighter jets, warships to NATO in Europe: Report

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to slash the number of fighter jets and warships it provides to NATO in Europe, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The reported cutbacks come as European nations race to bolster their defense capacities since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 sparked fears that Moscow could attack a NATO country.

US President Donald Trump has called the alliance a "paper tiger" and its members "cowards" in frustration that they have not joined the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Washington plans to reduce the number of fighter jets it supplies to Europe by one third, cut all eight aerial refueling tankers and reduce maritime reconnaissance aircraft, the New York Times reported, citing two unidentified senior European officials.

Other assets to be reallocated include a missile-launching submarine, an aircraft carrier, a group of bomber aircraft and several jets and warships.

AFP has contacted the Pentagon for comment.