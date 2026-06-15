EU moves Ukraine's membership bid forward, but tough road ahead

BRUSSELS: The EU on Monday moves Ukraine's bid to join onto the next stage after a long delay -- but that doesn't mean Kyiv's path to full membership is getting easier.

Foreign ministers from the 27-nation bloc will formally kick off negotiations with Ukraine, and neighbouring Moldova, on aligning with a first "cluster" of EU laws.

Ukraine's progress was stuck for some two years as Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban vetoed all progress, but his election defeat by rival Peter Magyar in April opened up the way.

"This is a recognition of the determination, courage and hard work shown by both countries in advancing reforms, even in the face of immense challenges," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement with European Council President Antonio Costa.

"In a world marked by growing uncertainty, a larger European Union is in our common interest."

But despite the fanfare -- and Kyiv's pleas for quick progress four years after it applied for membership in the wake of Russia's invasion -- that doesn't mean the war-torn country is going to join the bloc any time soon.

In purely practical terms a mammoth workload still lies ahead to align Ukraine's laws, institutions, and standards with the EU's.