Son of Norway's crown princess sentenced to four years in prison for rape

The son of Norway's crown princess has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of rape.

The Oslo district court on Monday morning handed down the sentence on Marius Borg Høiby.

Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad convicted Høiby of assaulting his former girlfriend Nora Haukland, the only victim to have been publicly named. He was ordered to pay Haukland and three other women compensation, The Guardian reported.

Høiby (29) faced 40 charges, including four counts of rape and assault, several breaches of restraining orders, as well as drug and driving offences. One charge of violating a restraining order was later overturned.

Høiby had pleaded not guilty to the most serious accusations against him, including rape, while admitting to ‌some lesser offences. He can appeal against the verdict.

Høiby attended court by video link from Ila prison, which his defence said was for health reasons, the report said.

Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence Høiby to seven years and seven months in prison. The defence lawyers had argued that he should be acquitted of the rape allegations and receive no more than 18 months for the offences to which he had admitted.

The rape charges involve four women between 2018 and 2024. In each case, the women are alleged to have been sleeping or heavily incapacitated.