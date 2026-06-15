Son of Norway's crown princess sentenced to four years in prison for rape

The son of Norway's crown princess has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of rape.
The Oslo district court on Monday morning handed down the sentence on Marius Borg Høiby.
Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad convicted Høiby of assaulting his former girlfriend Nora Haukland, the only victim to have been publicly named. He was ordered to pay Haukland and three other women compensation, The Guardian reported.
Høiby (29) faced 40 charges, including four counts of rape and assault, several breaches of restraining orders, as well as drug and driving offences. One charge of violating a restraining order was later overturned.
Høiby had pleaded not guilty to the most serious accusations against him, including rape, while admitting to some lesser offences. He can appeal against the verdict.
Høiby attended court by video link from Ila prison, which his defence said was for health reasons, the report said.
Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence Høiby to seven years and seven months in prison. The defence lawyers had argued that he should be acquitted of the rape allegations and receive no more than 18 months for the offences to which he had admitted.
The rape charges involve four women between 2018 and 2024. In each case, the women are alleged to have been sleeping or heavily incapacitated.
The trial came at a difficult time for the Norwegian royal family, which has been grappling with the serious illness of Høiby’s mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit. She has also faced scrutiny over her past association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Last week, Oslo district court agreed to release Høiby, who has been in custody since shortly before his trial began on 3 February, so that he could spend time with his mother as she awaits a lung transplant. However, the request was overturned by the court of appeal, The Guardian report added.