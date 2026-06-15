Trump says Hormuz to 'completely open' Friday after US-Iran peace deal

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the Strait of Hormuz would be fully open later in the week, after Washington and Tehran announced a deal to end the Middle East war.

Speaking ahead of a G7 summit in France, Trump said the strait would be "completely open" from Friday, adding that he did not "think we will need much help" on keeping the waterway open.

Trump had said earlier on Truth Social that "ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz".

Iran had blockaded the vital waterway since the start of the war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic in late February.

News of the deal sparked relief after months of deadly violence and global economic chaos.

The US and mediator Pakistan said the agreement was to be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

A senior US administration official, however, said on Monday that Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had already electronically signed the deal.

"The president wanted to sign it personally because he wanted to show his... dedication to bring this through to a successful resolution," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the deal put an "immediate end" to the war and that they would hold talks to seek a "final agreement" within two months.

Iran's military hailed the agreement as a victory, claiming it had "humiliated" the US and Israel, while President Masoud Pezeshkian said the deal was "a great achievement" for the entire region.

But Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran still holds "deep mistrust" of the US and the framework was "merely a step towards reducing tensions".

- Lebanon -

He said the US must ensure that Israel commits to stopping the war in Lebanon under the deal.

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war in early March when Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, prompting Israeli strikes and a ground invasion.

"The United States must honour its commitments. It must ensure that the Zionist regime also respects its own regarding Lebanon," Baqaei said.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz, however, said Israeli forces would remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza indefinitely.

Israeli figures across the political spectrum slammed the deal.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun meanwhile expressed hope that the deal would put a "definitive end" to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Hezbollah expressed its "profound gratitude" to Iran for insisting Lebanon be included.

Lebanese state media, meanwhile, reported the first deadly strike since the deal's announcement, saying the Israeli attack in the south killed one person.