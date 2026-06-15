UN chief Guterres hails recent US-Iran peace deal, calls it 'a critical step' towards conflict settlement

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the US-Iran peace deal that paves the way for a permanent ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Notably, Gutteres on Sunday has asserted it as a crucial step towards the settlement of the conflict.

The US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies, on Friday after an in-person signing of the agreement in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

Guterres welcomed the announcement that the "United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations," a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said Sunday.

"This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict," Dujarric said.

The Secretary-General expressed "deep appreciation" for the constructive role played by Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and other regional countries in supporting the negotiations that led to the peace deal.

He reaffirmed that the United Nations stands ready to support the parties in achieving a durable and comprehensive peace.

With inputs from PTI