South Korea president urges Trump to help make peace with North Korea

SEOUL: South Korea's president has urged US President Donald Trump to help him make peace with North Korea, "just as he has resolved the conflict in the Middle East", Lee Jae Myung's office said on Wednesday.

The United States and Iran are set to sign a memorandum of understanding on Friday to end their war, and there has been speculation that the Trump administration may then turn its attention to North Korea.

Trump fuelled that interest shortly after announcing the Iran deal, posting on social media an uncaptioned photograph of himself with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their 2018 Singapore summit.

Trump asked Lee about developments in inter-Korean relations during an exchange at the G7 summit in France, Seoul's presidential office said in a statement Wednesday.