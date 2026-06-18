Vance says US Navy has lifted blockade on Iranian ports as part of deal

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday said the US Navy has, as part of the agreement to end the war, lifted its blockade on Iranian ports by allowing more than a dozen ships to pass through.

Vance gave the update at a White House news briefing, where he also said the greatest amount of oil since the war began is now flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump has signed an agreement with Iran that calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and waives U.S.-backed sanctions on the country, immediately allowing Iran to sell its oil freely in a major concession from Washington, according to details released by both countries.

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lashed out at NATO allies Thursday, announcing a six-month Pentagon review of American forces in Europe whose outcome will depend on how fast the Europeans take responsibility for their own security.

Vance pushes back against criticism of Iran deal from fellow Republicans

Asked about criticism Trump is facing from some Republicans, Vance urged them to “have a little bit of faith in the president of the United States.”

“The idea that he is going to strike a deal that’s bad for the American people, it’s preposterous” Vance said.

Vance added that the administration has to continue to explain the deal to American people.

“I think that when people get to understand not just the agreement, our negotiating posture as a country, they will realize this is an excellent thing for the American people,” Vance said. “That’s part of our job. We’ve got to tell the story about what this means for Americans.”