Tulsi Gabbard releases 'declassified' files; alleges Biden's adviser Fauci funded research linked to Covid-19

Outgoing US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has released a tranche of declassified documents and communications that she said reveal former chief medical adviser to the US President, Dr Anthony Fauci's role in the controversy over the origins of COVID-19.

Gabbard alleged that Fauci funded gain-of-function research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, influenced intelligence assessments on the pandemic's origins and misled Congress under oath. She released the material on what she described as her final day in office.

Announcing the release, Gabbard said the newly declassified material contains previously unseen communications that, according to her office, show Fauci's involvement in funding coronavirus research in Wuhan and his interactions with intelligence officials during the pandemic.

"Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I'm releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicised elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus' lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It's time you know the truth," Gabbard said.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) alleged that Fauci, while serving as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), directed millions of dollars in US taxpayer funding towards gain-of-function research involving bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The ODNI claimed that the research is "now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic" and alleged that Fauci worked with "politicised career leadership" within the Intelligence Community to suppress information related to the virus's origins and his role in funding the research.

"The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability," the outgoing DNI said.

She added, "The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe. It's time the American people learn the real story."