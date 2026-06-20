Bolivian president declares state of emergency after weeks of protests

BOLIVIA: Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency across the Latin American country on Saturday after more than six weeks of protests and road blockades.

"After exhausting all avenues of dialogue, reaching agreements with those whose demands were legitimate, and identifying those who used violence in an attempt to destabilize Bolivia, we made the decision to declare a state of emergency across the entire national territory," Paz said in a televised speech.

The unrest has spread across much of the country.

In a plaza on Bolivia’s high plateau, a stone thrown in anger slammed into a stage.

Hundreds of Aymara farmers in red ponchos lost their patience as they demand that their leaders toughen protests aimed at ousting centrist, US-backed President Rodrigo Paz.

"Resign, damn it!" the crowd shouted, mixing Aymara with Spanish in the small town of Tilata, southwest of La Paz.

"We want him gone. We don’t want him to be the one governing," Lidia Callisaya, a 42-year-old local leader, told AFP under the blazing sun at 3,950 meters (12,960 ft) above sea level. "We're not going to stop blocking until this inept government leaves."