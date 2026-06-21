Hezbollah chief rejects any Israeli security zone in Lebanon

BEIRUT: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Sunday rejected any Israeli security zone in Lebanon, after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed his troops would remain in the country's south for "as long as necessary".

Israeli troops "remaining on Lebanese land is impossible. There are no security zones for Israel... we have a national army which deploys, and it is responsible for preserving sovereignty, and it is who we cooperate with," Qassem said in a televised address.

"Israel is an aggressor and must leave. America bears full responsibility," Qassem said, adding that "Israel will not remain in Lebanon, even if it increases its crimes, and we will defend ourselves."

Israeli forces who invaded south Lebanon after war erupted on March 2 are operating inside a so-called "security zone" around a dozen kilometres deep inside Lebanese territory along the border.

Netanyahu said Sunday that "we will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect the cherished residents of the north and all the citizens of Israel... Nothing will alter that commitment."

Israel's defence minister meanwhile said that Israeli forces had standing orders to act against any threat they encountered inside Lebanon.

Qassem's address came as Washington and Tehran held talks in Switzerland after this week signing a preliminary agreement to end the broader Middle East war, which includes a halt to the hostilities in Lebanon.

Ongoing Israeli strikes in recent days have threatened to derail the deal, but fighting in Lebanon has paused since Saturday evening, after Iran again closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

"Any ceasefire under the banner of a comprehensive cessation of hostilities -- we have already committed to this if it happens, but we will not accept any violation. We will confront any violation... we will deal with it as we see fit," Qassem said.

He urged Lebanese authorities to "take advantage of the path of the memorandum of understanding."

"Go and sort out your situation with Iran. America is sorting out its situation with Iran, all the Arab states are sorting out their situation with Iran.... why are you still standing still?" he added.

"Look at the great Iran, closing the Strait of Hormuz for the sake of Lebanon. This is a weapon in your hands," he said, addressing the Lebanese authorities, adding, "Take up this weapon and use it."

Under US pressure, Lebanon in April began direct talks with Israel in Washington aimed at ending the hostilities and separating the Israel-Hezbollah conflict -- which erupted with Hezbollah's rocket fire at Israel in support of its backer Iran -- from the regional war.

Hezbollah has firmly rejected the direct talks, a fifth round of which is due to begin next week.