'Turn over a new leaf': Vance opens historic US-Iran talks, says Trump committed to regional ceasefire

US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday described ongoing US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland as "historic", saying President Donald Trump remains committed to achieving a comprehensive regional ceasefire and pursuing a diplomatic reset with Tehran to help end the broader West Asia conflict.

The negotiations, being held at the luxury Burgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne, mark the first direct technical-level engagement between the two sides under a framework established by a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreed on June 17 by both the sides.

Leading the US delegation are Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner, while Iran is represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, alongside senior officials from the country's central bank and oil ministry. The talks are being mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

Addressing reporters at the start of the discussions, Vance framed the meeting as a potentially transformative moment for the region.

"This is a historic meeting," he said. "The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? Can we turn over a new leaf? Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently? Or do we go back to doing things the old way, which is not our preference, but it's certainly very much something that can happen."

Vance said Trump had instructed the US team to pursue a fundamental reset in relations with Iran if Tehran demonstrates a willingness to abandon activities that Washington views as destabilising.

"What President Trump has asked us to do is turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran," Vance said.

"If Iran's leadership is willing to give up being a driver of regional instability, if they are willing to give up nuclear weapons ambitions for the long term, then the United States is willing to fundamentally transform our relationship with that country."

He added that the administration's objective extends beyond a temporary cessation of hostilities.

"Trump is committed to seeing a full regional ceasefire," Vance said, acknowledging that enforcing such arrangements can be challenging. "These kinds of ceasefires are always a little bit messy."