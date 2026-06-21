Trump threat casts shadow over Swiss talks; Tehran warns US to ‘be careful’

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned the United States on Sunday against issuing threats toward the Islamic Republic, saying that Iran's armed forces were prepared to respond.

"Do they not realize that if their threats had any effect, they would not have reached this point of desperation? We do not take American threats into account," Ghalibaf said after Trump threatened military action against Iran over its support for regional proxy groups.

"They would do better to be careful with their statements. Our armed forces are ready to respond in kind. No matter what they say, we are the ones who act," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Iran must immediately stop its highly paid proxies from causing trouble."

"If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again—just like we did last week, only harder!!!" he added.