'Weapons move freely than food': Pope warns that bureaucracy is hindering global aid efforts

ROME: Pope Leo XIV slammed Monday the "progressive bureaucratisation of solidarity" which hampers the delivery of aid to the world's hungry, while weapons move freely, fuelling conflicts.

On a visit to the headquarters of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Rome, the pope appealed for the international community "to increase the resources dedicated to combating hunger and its root causes, and to remove the obstacles that prevent aid from reaching those in need".

He said humanitarian concerns were often not a priority despite global rhetoric on the need to alleviate human suffering.

"It is precisely within the gap between acknowledgement in principle and prioritisation in practice that we witness the progressive bureaucratisation of solidarity alongside the quiet commodification of human life," Leo said.

On one hand, humanitarian action is increasingly burdened by bureaucratic procedures that can delay assistance.

"On the other hand, access to essential goods, including food, is too often influenced by economic or strategic considerations," he said.

"As a result, those who do not generate quantifiable value risk becoming invisible," he added.