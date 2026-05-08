Sudan was already at war and hungry, now its farmers are hit by another conflict

OMDURMAN: Two years after Sudan's war forced him from his land, Omer al-Hassan returned to rebuild his farm. But now a new conflict in the Middle East threatens to push him deeper into financial loss and food insecurity as fuel and fertilizer prices rise.

Al-Hassan and other farmers in Sudan are bracing for an expensive planting season in the weeks ahead. Some told The Associated Press they are reducing production or not planting at all — dangerous news for a country where three years of war have left millions hungry.

The Iran war has "affected everything related to agriculture," al-Hassan said as he and others pulled onions from the ground. They had spent two months clearing the weed-choked land, "plowed the soil and we said God bless, and even then we struggled so much, one had to sometimes skip a meal."

He and 10 other farmers who work his land said they can't handle agricultural costs without government support, forcing cuts in production and rationing of fertilizer on his farm that also produces potatoes and tomatoes.

Another farmer, Mohammed al-Badri, said he could afford to plant only half his farm because of the rising costs: "The rest of it is nothing."

The Gulf region, where hundreds of commercial ships have been stranded for weeks because of Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz, provides over half of Sudan's fertiliser that's imported by sea. And fuel prices have shot up by around 30%.

That means food prices in Sudan are jumping, too.