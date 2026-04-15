As war in Sudan enters its fourth year, officials lament an 'abandoned crisis'

Numbers tell a tale of pain

At least 59,000 people have been killed. At least 6,000 died over three days as the RSF rampaged through the Darfur outpost of el-Fasher in October, according to the United Nations, with UN-backed experts concluding that the offensive bore "the defining characteristics of genocide."

More than 11,000 people were missing over the course of the war, the Red Cross says.

The war has pushed parts of Sudan into famine. The number of people with severe acute malnutrition, the most dangerous and deadly kind, is expected to increase to 800,000, the world's foremost experts on food security, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, said in February.

About 34 million people, or almost two out of three Sudanese, need assistance, the UN says. Only 63% of health facilities remain fully or partially functional amid disease outbreaks, including cholera, according to the World Health Organization.

At a center for malnourished children in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, health staff weigh crying babies and give them nutritional supplements or feed them through a tube in their nose.

The number of severely malnourished children entering the clinic has doubled since the start of the war from about 30 a week to 60, they said. The crowded clinic has 16 beds, often forcing several children to share a mattress, they said, voicing concerns about what lies ahead as fighting shows no sign of abating.

"I don't know what will happen in the coming days," said Dr. Osman Karrar, a physician at the clinic.

And now fuel prices in Sudan have increased by more than 24% because of the Iran war and its effects on shipping, driving up food prices.

"A plea from me: Please don't call this the forgotten crisis. I'm referring to this as an abandoned crisis," the top UN official in Sudan, Denise Brown, said Monday, criticizing the international community for failing to focus on ending the fighting.