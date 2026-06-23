Iranian President Pezeshkian meets Pakistan leadership, reviews regional peace efforts

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday held high-level meetings with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership during a day-long visit to Islamabad, focusing on regional developments, the Iran-US peace process, and bilateral cooperation.

Pezeshkian was received at Nur Khan Airbase by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior officials.

Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder fighter jets escorted the Iranian leader's aircraft after it entered Pakistani airspace.

The Iranian president first met President Zardari, where both sides reviewed bilateral ties and discussed recent diplomatic developments following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian praised Pakistan's role in facilitating dialogue between Tehran and Washington and reaffirmed Iran's commitment to regional stability and stronger relations with Islamabad.

President Zardari welcomed Pezeshkian on his first state visit to Pakistan following the recent Iran-US conflict and described the visit as a reflection of the longstanding brotherly ties between the two neighbours.

He congratulated Pezeshkian on the signing of the Islamabad MoU and expressed hope that the ongoing technical-level negotiations would lead to lasting peace in the region.

The US and Iran signed the Islamabad MoU last week to advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues. The agreement was followed by talks in Switzerland, where both sides agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final deal within 60 days.

Separately, President Pezeshkian met Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. According to the military, the two leaders exchanged views on regional developments and ongoing peace initiatives.

During the meeting, President Pezeshkian "appreciated Pakistan's constructive and responsible role in promoting dialogue, de-escalation, and regional stability".

"He acknowledged Pakistan's consistent efforts to encourage peaceful resolution of disputes and foster understanding among regional stakeholders at a time of heightened geopolitical challenges," the army said in a statement.

Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations and maintaining close consultations on issues of mutual interest, with the shared objective of advancing peace, prosperity and stability across the region," the army said.

Ahead of his departure from Tehran, Pezeshkian said the visit was intended to ensure full implementation of the memorandum reached with Washington.

He said the visit "aims to secure full implementation of the memorandum under international law".

In a post on X, the Iranian president cautioned that "the effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation.

"Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities. Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations," he added.