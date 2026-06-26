'First step towards peace': Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

The United States, Israel and Lebanon on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement in Washington aimed at paving the way for a broader peace deal between Israel and Lebanon after months of conflict involving Hezbollah.

The agreement, signed by Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh Moawad, was announced alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Officials, however, did not disclose details of the framework.

Rubio described the accord as an important milestone, saying the agreement “begins to put in place a framework for lasting peace and security.”

Hamadeh said the framework represented an initial step toward stability and sovereignty for Lebanon.

“This framework is a first step on the road to restoring Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, securing a permanent and final cessation of hostilities, enabling our people to go back to their land and allowing all Lebanese to live in peace, security, and prosperity,” she said.

Leiter said the agreement could eventually lead to full peace between the two neighbouring countries.

“Real peace, where both countries will live in security, where Israel’s and Lebanon’s sovereignty will be respected, honored, and protected,” he said. “In this performance-based trilateral framework agreement, Iran is out. Hezbollah is out. And the road to peace between Israel and Lebanon is in.”

The agreement follows five rounds of talks in Washington aimed at ending decades of hostility and weeks of renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The latest conflict erupted after Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israel in early March, prompting extensive Israeli air strikes and a ground incursion into Lebanon.