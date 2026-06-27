Desperation mounts in Venezuela as the earthquake death toll rises to 1,430

LA GUAIRA: Tensions flared Saturday as desperation grew among anguished residents of the Venezuelan state of La Guaira, where rescuers and civilians searched for earthquake survivors amid a sharply rising death toll.

Venezuela's government said the number of people killed rose to 1,430 Saturday morning and families reported at least 68,900 people missing, three days after the one-two punch of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that devastated the South American nation.

Venezuelans looking for loved ones and neighbors used shovels, heavy equipment, ropes and bare hands atop mounds of toppled concrete throughout La Guaira, one of the country's hardest-hit states.

Most of those digging were civilians who took search efforts into their own hands, and tensions peaked over inadequate response from the Venezuelan government, whose soldiers, firefighters, police and military cadets were evidently underprepared to respond to the tragedy.

Frustration was only amplified by state efforts to project the image of a robust state response.

"There's a pile of bodies over there from last night. Newborn babies. Look what time it is, and they still haven't come to recover them. At 8 p.m. there were people alive down there, and they haven't bothered to rescue them. We've located several bodies, and they haven't helped us recover them either," said Mileidy Romero, who was among those searching the rubble in the seaside town of Caraballeada. "What are they waiting for?"

Aid agencies consider the first 48 to 72 hours as crucial for retrieving people alive, though that can be extended if they have access to food and water.

However, a growing number of international rescue teams were joining the effort to save lives nearly 72 hours after the quake.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said on state television Saturday that more than 14,000 members of the military and police are patrolling the area, where access is now blocked and special permits are required to enter. More rescue teams sent by governments across the world arrived in Venezuela on Saturday.

Simón Bolívar International Airport, which serves Venezuela's capital, Caracas, was badly damaged in the quake. One runway was operational on Saturday as U.S. teams worked to repair the crucial throughway, said Jeremy Lewin, a senior State Department official in charge of foreign assistance told reporters.