Iran retaliates after US strikes, launching drone assault on Bahrain as ship comes under attack

Bahrain condemns Iran's drone attack

Bahrain has been one of the strongest critics of Iran and is home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet. It just hosted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council's foreign ministers, which ended with a call for an end to Iran's attacks and for the strait to be completely open.

A statement from Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said a "number of Iranian drones" targeted the country. It called the attack "a flagrant threat to the security of citizens and residents." There were no immediate reports of damage.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard earlier on Saturday issued a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency saying it had targeted several locations "of the U.S. terrorist army in the region." It did not name what areas were targeted.

The US military's Central Command said the military struck Iranian missile and drone locations and coastal radar sites in the overnight strikes.

US Vice President JD Vance, who has led the negotiations with Iran, said on social media Friday night that Iran should "pick up the phone" if there are disagreements about the ceasefire agreement, "but violence will be met with violence."

The US and Iran are negotiating terms of the deal including issues such as getting ships through the strait that's vital to global supplies of oil and natural gas and addressing the future of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Under the interim deal, the two sides have 60 days to work out the details.