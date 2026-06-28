Democrats wrestle with race, populism and ideology in clashes with US lawmakers of colour

WASHINGTON: After democratic socialist Claire Valdez defeated an establishment-backed candidate in New York's congressional primary last week, her elated supporters quickly turned their attention to a new target.

"You're next!" they chanted when an image of House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York flashed on the television screens at Valdez's victory party in a renovated Brooklyn warehouse.

The message alarmed Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks, whose district borders the one that Valdez is poised to represent. Jeffries would likely be the first Black speaker of the House if Democrats regain the majority, Meeks said, and "people died to see something like that opportunity."

The episode reflects the party's dilemma in a populist age.

As left-wing insurgents make inroads in New York and elsewhere, their campaigns are confronting legacy institutions led by people of color.

For a party that prides itself on diversity, the clashes have exacerbated fierce debates over identity politics and long-standing rifts between progressives and moderates.

The outcome will determine who holds power within the Democratic coalition as it battles for control of Congress and prepares for what is expected to be a sprawling and searing presidential primary in 2028.

Although minority-led organizations have historically been viewed as more radical and antiestablishment, some Democratic leaders now view the left-wing surge as driven by white college graduates. Progressives argue that their agenda remains popular within communities of color.

"It's complicated," said Juan Proaño, CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens. "But these changes are a real opportunity for our communities, and maybe a passing of the baton to a younger generation of leaders."

Jeffries brushed off a question about whether he could face his own primary challenge. "When you ask me a serious question, I'll give you a serious answer," he told a reporter from Fox Business.