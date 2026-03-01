Hamas mourns Iran's Khamenei, condemns 'heinous' US-Israel attack

Hamas on Sunday mourned Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a firm supporter of the Palestinian movement, after his death in what it described as a "heinous" US-Israeli attack.

"We in Hamas mourn the passing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He provided all forms of political, diplomatic and military support to our people, our cause, and our resistance," the Palestinian movement said in a statement.

"The US and the fascist occupation government bear full responsibility for this blatant aggression and heinous crime against the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as for its serious repercussions on the security and stability of the region."

Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, described Khamenei as the "main supporter of the Resistance Axis and its mujahideen."