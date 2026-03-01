Trump says war on Iran could last four weeks: Report

PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump said Sunday he envisages a four-week military operation against Iran, where American and Israeli strikes have killed the country's supreme leader and crippled its defense capabilities.

"It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so," he told British newspaper the Daily Mail, the latest of several interviews with media outlets Sunday.

"As strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks or less," Trump said.

Separately, speaking to NBC after the Pentagon announced that three US service members had been killed in the strikes, Trump said casualties were expected in war but described the operation as ultimately beneficial.

"We have three, but we expect casualties, but in the end it's going to be a great deal for the world," Trump told NBC after the Pentagon announced three US service members had been killed during military strikes on Iran.