Dubai and Abu Dhabi order hotels to extend stays for travellers stranded by airspace closure

In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism issued a formal circular to hotel general managers instructing them to allow guests who cannot leave the country to remain in their rooms beyond their scheduled checkout dates until they can travel, reports said.

The directive reportedly states that the cost of these extended stays will be borne by the Abu Dhabi tourism authority, and hotels have been asked to submit invoices directly to the department for reimbursement. The move is designed to ensure that visitors are not asked to vacate their accommodation when there is no realistic option for departure, a step that tourism officials say reflects both humanitarian concern and a commitment to maintaining the emirate’s reputation for hospitality.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism issued a parallel instruction to hotel operators to extend stays for affected guests on the same terms as their original bookings, and to prioritise their welfare by ensuring they are not forced to leave if they cannot find alternative travel or immediately cover extension costs themselves. While Dubai’s guidance does not specifically state that the government will pick up all additional costs, it emphasises cooperation between hoteliers and authorities to support stranded travellers and calls for prompt communication with the tourism department on logistics.

The interventions in both emirates complement broader emergency measures being undertaken by the UAE, including efforts by the General Civil Aviation Authority to cover accommodation, meals, and flight rebooking for tens of thousands of travellers affected by flight disruptions. Airlines such as Emirates, Etihad and others have also been adjusting schedules, offering flexible rebooking options, and operating limited special flights where possible to repatriate stranded passengers.

Travellers stuck in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other Gulf hubs have described uncertainty and frustration as flights continue to be shelved and airspace negotiations remain fluid. Yet many have also praised the prompt action by Emirati authorities to provide shelter, sustenance and logistical support in the face of what began as a sudden shock to the global aviation system.

The dual directives to hotels underline the UAE’s focus on visitor welfare amid exceptional circumstances and represent an effort to keep people safe, comfortable and informed while broader regional developments unfold and normal flight operations remain suspended.