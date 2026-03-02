From quiet allies to open adversaries: How Iran and Israel became arch-enemies

In the early years after the founding of the State of Israel in 1948, Iran under the Pahlavi monarchy maintained a pragmatic relationship with Tel Aviv. Iran became one of the very first Muslim-majority states to recognise Israel, and the two countries quietly cooperated on diplomatic, economic and security matters. Israel saw Iran as a non-Arab partner in a hostile region and a useful counterbalance to Arab nationalism and Soviet influence. Iran supplied oil that helped Israel circumvent regional boycotts and welcomed Israeli technical assistance in agriculture, military training and intelligence sharing. During the Cold War, their mutual alignment with Western powers and shared concerns over regional threats further solidified this tacit partnership.

This period of cooperation ended abruptly with the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran. The revolution replaced the pro-Western Shah Shah Mohammad Reza Pahalvi with an Islamic Republic under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, fundamentally altering Iran’s worldview and foreign policy. Khomeini’s new regime rejected the Shah’s close relations with Israel and denounced the Jewish state as an illegitimate occupier of Palestinian lands. The Islamic Republic adopted a revolutionary ideology that framed support for the Palestinian cause as a moral imperative and positioned itself as a champion of anti-Zionist resistance in the Arab and Muslim world. Iran’s leadership began using deliberately hostile rhetoric, branding Israel as one of the regime’s principal enemies and casting the US as “the Great Satan”. As part of cultivating its revolutionary identity and appealing to broader regional constituencies, Tehran ended all official ties with Israel.

From the 1980s onward, this ideological break evolved into a strategic rivalry. Iran began to invest heavily in proxy networks and militant groups that opposed Israel’s existence and challenged its security. Iran provided political, financial and military support to Hezbollah in Lebanon, and later to Palestinian groups such as Hamas and other factions that engaged in armed conflict with Israel. These proxy actors operated at the fringes of state control, but Tehran’s backing made them potent instruments of influence against Israel. Israel, in turn, viewed Iran’s nuclear ambitions with growing alarm from the 1990s onward, regarding a potential Iranian nuclear capability as an existential threat that could embolden Tehran’s hostile posture.

Over succeeding decades, the conflict deepened into a shadow war marked by covert operations, assassinations of nuclear scientists and military figures, cyber attacks, sabotage of infrastructure and repeated confrontations in theatres like Syria and Lebanon. Iran’s expanding influence in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, often through allied militias, heightened Israeli fears of encirclement and led to frequent Israeli strikes aimed at disrupting Tehran’s supply lines and weapons transfers. Episodes of direct confrontation further crystallised the animosity. In 2024, direct Iranian missile and drone strikes on Israeli territory in response to an Israeli attack on a consulate building marked a dramatic escalation, breaking longstanding norms of indirect proxy engagements. By the mid-2020s, open military actions and deep-rooted hostility had overtaken the once pragmatic relationship.