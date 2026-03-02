Russian overnight strikes kill five in Ukraine

Russian strikes overnight killed at least five people in Ukraine as Moscow presses its war despite a push for negotiations led by the United States, Ukrainian authorities said Monday.

Three people were killed in the embattled eastern city of Kramatorsk, a Ukrainian stronghold that Russian forces are advancing towards, the head of the city's military administration said.

The body of a 55-year-old man separately was found in the rubble of a house in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, while a woman -- born in 1937 -- was killed in the northern Chernigiv region, local officials announced.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, sparking the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, leading to hundreds of thousands of military and civilian deaths on both sides of the war.