Indian-American student among 4 killed in Texas mass shooting; FBI probes possible extremist links

HOUSTON: A 21-year-old Indian-American student is among four killed in a shooting outside a bar in Austin that is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

Savitha Shan, an Austin native and a dual-degree senior at the University of Texas at Austin, was fatally shot when a gunman opened fire in a crowded entertainment district on West Sixth Street on Sunday.

She was months away from graduation and was described by university officials as an outstanding student leader studying management information systems and economics.

The identities of the two persons who died at the scene of the shooting have been confirmed by Chief Lisa Davis of the Austin police at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

They are Ryder Harrington, 19, and Shan.

The Indian-American community in Texas is mourning after Shan was identified as one of the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in downtown Austin.

The killing has sent shockwaves through Austin's sizable Indian diaspora, particularly among students and technology professionals in the city's "Silicon Hills" corridor.

Heightened security concerns have emerged across the country after attacks on Iran this weekend by the United States and Israel, and retaliation by Iran.