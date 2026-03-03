‘Too late for talks’: Trump says US will press on with Iran military campaign

However, the claim that Iran’s military leadership and capabilities have been effectively dismantled is likely to be scrutinised closely by analysts. Military campaigns of this scale often involve complex, layered damage assessments, and while precision strikes may degrade infrastructure and command networks, the long-term strategic picture tends to be more nuanced. Iran retains asymmetric capabilities, including missile forces and regional proxies, which could continue to shape the trajectory of the conflict.

Trump’s statement also underscores the narrowing space for diplomatic engagement. Historically, back-channel negotiations and third-party mediation have played a role in de-escalating crises involving Tehran and Washington. By characterising Iranian outreach as belated and insufficient, the President has effectively signalled that the United States is prioritising military objectives over immediate diplomatic recalibration.

The reference to the Washington Post opinion piece highlights how domestic political narratives intersect with foreign policy messaging. Public statements made through social media platforms allow leaders to frame events in real time, often amplifying the sense of urgency or triumph. In this instance, Trump’s post appears designed both to reinforce perceptions of operational success and to rebut suggestions that negotiations could offer a pathway out of the conflict.

For global markets and regional stakeholders, the continuation of US military operations against Iran raises concerns about wider instability in West Asia. Energy markets remain particularly sensitive, given the region’s central role in global oil supply. Any escalation could heighten volatility in crude prices, disrupt shipping lanes and increase geopolitical risk premiums.

The broader geopolitical implications are equally significant. A prolonged confrontation risks drawing in regional actors and complicating alliances, while also affecting global diplomatic alignments. Whether the United States can sustain its current strategy without triggering unintended escalation will depend on developments on the ground, Iran’s response, and the appetite within Washington for either prolonged engagement or eventual recalibration.

For now, Trump’s message is unequivocal: despite signals from Tehran suggesting openness to dialogue, the administration considers the moment for talks to have passed and is pressing forward with its military campaign.