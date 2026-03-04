Kurdish dissident groups say they are preparing to join the fight against Iran with US support

Iraqi Kurds hesitant to join the fray

The potential operation has put leaders of the Iraqi Kurdish region in a delicate position.

Three Iraqi Kurdish officials told the AP that a call took place Sunday night between U.S. President Donald Trump and Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani — the heads of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, or KDP, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, or PUK, the two main Kurdish parties in Iraq — to discuss the situation in Iran.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

One of the officials said Trump had asked the Iraqi Kurds to militarily support the Iranian Kurdish groups in operations in Iran and to open the border to allow the Iranian Kurdish groups to move freely back and forth.

When asked about the call and reports that Trump has sought military support for Iranian Kurdish groups, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "He did speak to Kurdish leaders with respect to our base that we have in northern Iraq," but denied that Trump had agreed to a specific plan.

The Iraqi Kurdish official said the Iraqi Kurds were concerned that getting directly involved in the conflict would draw a harsh Iranian response. Already the Kurdish region has seen a string of drone and missile attacks by Iran and allied Iraqi militias in recent days, targeting U.S. military bases and the U.S. Consulate in Irbil as well as the Kurdish groups' bases.

While most of the attacks have been intercepted, civilian homes have been damaged, and the region is suffering from electricity cuts after a key gas field halted operations due to security concerns.

In a statement, the PUK confirmed that Talabani had spoken by phone with Trump, who "provided clarification and vision regarding U.S. objectives in the war." The statement said the PUK "believes that the best solution is a return to the negotiating table."

Spokespeople for the Kurdish regional government in Iraq and for Barzani declined to comment.

The news site Axios first reported the call between Trump and the Kurdish leaders, and CNN reported that the Trump administration was in discussions with Kurdish groups over providing military support.