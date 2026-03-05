Iran says US struck warship that had just been ‘guest of Indian Navy’

The Iranian frigate IRIS Dena had taken part in the International Fleet Review and the multinational naval exercise Exercise Milan, hosted by India in Visakhapatnam from 16 to 25 February.

The warship was on its return voyage to Iran after participating in the naval engagements hosted by India when it reported the emergency at dawn.

It was struck by a torpedo fired from a US Navy nuclear powered attack submarine (SSN) in the Indian Ocean Region early Wednesday, amid the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Of the roughly 130 personnel onboard, around 30 injured sailors were evacuated by the Sri Lankan forces while at least 87 deaths have been confirmed. The remaining crew members are still missing, potentially pushing the toll close to 100.

The Chief of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, had also travelled to Visakhapatnam for the engagements, attending the fleet review, the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs and Exercise Milan.