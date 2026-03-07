Russian strikes kill nine across Ukraine, ravage apartment house

KYIV: Russia fired a volley of missiles and drones across Ukraine overnight on Friday to Saturday, killing nine and wounding more than a dozen, including children, and destroying an apartment block in Kharkiv.

AFP reporters in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, saw rescuers sifting through the rubble of what used to be part of a typical Soviet five-storey housing bloc.

Several people were believed to be trapped under the debris after a missile strike that killed seven.

"Since last night, the rubble of a residential building in Kharkiv is being cleared following a Russian ballistic missile strike," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

"Unfortunately, as of now, seven people are known to have died. More than 10 people have been wounded, including children," he said.

Russia is thought to have fired 29 missiles and 480 drones.

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said the wounded included two boys, aged six and 11 and a 17‑year‑old girl.

The strikes also targeted energy and railway infrastructure across Ukraine, said Zelensky.

Another person was killed in the eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk, while three were wounded in the capital Kyiv, local authorities said.