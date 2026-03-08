Australia could help protect Gulf states from Iran attacks: Foreign Minister Penny Wong

SYDNEY: Australia will consider a request by Gulf states for assistance against Iranian drone and missile attacks, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Sunday.

Speaking to national broadcaster ABC, Wong said "we've had many countries which are non-participants have been attacked by Iran through this... we have been asked for assistance".

Asked whether that meant assistance in protecting them from Iranian drone and missile attacks, Wong said "correct".

"We will work through that in accordance with the position I have outlined, which is, we are not participating in offensive action against Iran, and we've made clear we would not participate in any ground troop deployment into Iran," she said.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran last week that killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a war in the Middle East.

Iran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf states like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.