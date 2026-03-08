German state election deals blow to Merz as Greens on cusp of victory

STUTTGART: The German Greens on Sunday looked set to narrowly beat Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU in a regional election, projections showed, dealing the chancellor a blow ahead of elections this year as surveys show the far right surging.

With almost all votes counted, a projection for public broadcaster ARD put the Baden-Wuerttemberg Greens, led by Cem Ozdemir, on 30.3 percent and the state CDU, led by Manuel Hagel, on 29.7 percent.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was meanwhile on track to post the biggest increase in vote share, roughly doubling its result compared with 2021 elections, and to take third place with about 18.7 percent of the vote.

If confirmed, it would be the party's best ever result in a west German state, beating the 18.4 percent gathered in 2023 elections in Hesse.

Baden-Wuerttemberg's neighbour, Rhineland-Pfalz, votes in a couple of weeks and September will see a series of regional votes in ex-communist eastern Germany, where the AfD can expect to perform well.

'Avoiding' key issues

Hagel, a 37-year-old former bank manager, led the CDU in the campaign and hit a rough patch after an eight-year-old video emerged in which he commented on female students' appearances after a school visit, earning condemnation from across the political spectrum.

Speaking after exit polls emerged, Hagel thanked his family for their patience.

"I would like to thank my family, especially my wife, because, frankly speaking, the last few weeks have been an enormous strain on my wife, my family and me personally," he said.