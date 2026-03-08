Iran clerical panel reaches consensus on next supreme leader; formal announcement awaited: Report

However, Iranian media reported that there was some disagreement within the body over whether members needed to meet in person to issue the final decision or bypass that formality.

Heidari Alekasir said in a video released by Nournews, cited by Reuters on Sunday, that an in-person meeting was not possible under the current circumstances and suggested remote or written alternatives.

“This is an extraordinary situation, the assembly cannot meet in a plenary,” he said, adding that targeting the assembly would benefit Iran’s enemies and “harm the revolution”.

Israeli and US strikes since the war began on February 28 have killed dozens of Iranian officials and commanders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. It has also been reported earlier that strikes had flattened an auxiliary building of the Assembly of Experts in the city of Qom.

Heidari Alekasir said the chosen candidate had been selected based on the late supreme leader’s advice that Iran’s top leader should be someone “hated by the enemy” rather than praised by it, the report added.

“Even the Great Satan (the United States) has mentioned his name,” the cleric said, referring to comments by US President Donald Trump.

Trump said on Thursday that Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, a mid-ranking hardline cleric, appeared to be the most likely successor, according to Axios, but warned he would oppose such a move and suggested he should have a role in selecting Iran’s next leader.