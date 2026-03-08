Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Iran struck Gulf infrastructure on Sunday, hitting fuel tanks at Kuwait's international airport and damaging a desalination plant in Bahrain as Tehran pressed its missile and drone campaign against its neighbours into a second week.

Two border guards were also killed "while performing their national duty", Kuwait's interior ministry said without elaborating on the circumstances.

Neighbouring countries have borne much of Tehran's response after the US and Israel launched a massive air campaign against Iran, with 16 people, eight of them civilians, killed in the Gulf states since the war began, according to an AFP tally.

Iran President Massoud Pezeshkian warned Sunday that the Islamic republic "will be forced to respond" against neighbouring countries if their territory is used to attack it.

On Saturday the president had apologised to neighbouring countries hosting US military bases for attacks on their territory.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait all reported new attacks, after loud explosions were heard in Dubai and Bahrain's Manama a day earlier.

Fuel tanks at Kuwait's international airport were targeted in a drone attack, the military said.

The official Kuwait News Agency said a fire at the airport was brought under control, reporting no "significant injuries".

The military called the drone attack "a direct targeting of vital infrastructure".