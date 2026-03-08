West Asia conflict: Indian students stranded in Iran face food shortages, parents demand urgent evacuation

NEW DELHI: With no signs of any let-up in the raging crisis in Iran, an unspecified number of Indian medical students stranded at the Kerman University of Medical Sciences in Southeast Iran have sent an SOS stating they were running out of food supplies, said the All India All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA).

AISMA national representative Dr Mohammad Momin Khan said students’ anxiety in volatile Iran has been heightened by dwindling food supplies.

The association reported receiving more than 18 distress calls from Indian students on Friday and Saturday, with the majority coming from 32 students stranded at Isfahan University of Medical Sciences in central Iran.

Over 1,000 students from India, a majority from J & K, are still in Iran spread across cities there.

Nearly 100 Indian medical students of the Shiraz Institute of Medical Sciences in southwestern Iran remain sheltering in the basement of their university hostel amid ongoing explosions. Most are in their 4th and final year of MBBS.