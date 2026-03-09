$100 million worth gold arrived from Venezuela: US Interior Secretary after new mining licence

Stating that the people of Venezuela would thank Trump, Burgum said, “When we were there last week with oil and gas executives and top mining executives, they were excited to get back to Venezuela and explore the great opportunities available there.

“The people of Venezuela are going to dedicate a statue to Trump because he is going to reopen their economy after more than two decades. The enthusiasm in Venezuela about their future is high.”

On Friday, Burgum met with acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez as well as representatives from more than two dozen US mining and minerals companies, many of which previously operated in the country.

After the meeting, Burgum said Venezuela’s government had given security assurances to mining companies interested in investing in the country, where mineral-rich areas have long been controlled by guerrilla groups, gangs and other illegal actors.

Under the licence, individuals and companies from Russia, Iran, North Korea and Cuba are not authorised to enter into contracts with Minerven.

The Trump administration is seeking to counter China’s dominance in critical minerals, some of which are abundant in Venezuela. The licence is part of Washington’s broader effort to revive Venezuela’s resource sector following the capture of then-President Nicolás Maduro two months ago.