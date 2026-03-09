14 women win Nepal parliamentary polls, RSP accounts for 13

KATHMANDU: Fourteen women have been elected to Nepal's parliament in the recently concluded general elections, accounting for just over eight per cent of the total seats.

While the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won 13 of the 14 seats, the Nepali Congress (NC) bagged one.

The representation of women in the lower house has improved compared to the previous parliamentary elections in 2022, when only nine women candidates were elected, accounting for 5.45 per cent of the House.

Nepal's Constitution mandates that women should have at least 33 per cent representation in Parliament, but political parties have so far failed to meet the provision.

With 14 women winning under the direct voting system, their representation stands at around 8.48 per cent so far.

The House of Representatives (HoR) in Nepal has a total of 275 seats.

While 165 members are elected through direct voting, 110 are elected through proportional representation.