A retired Lebanese security officer vanishes and his family thinks it was a covert Israeli abduction

ZAHLE: A retired Lebanese security officer vanished in December after going to meet a possible buyer for a plot of land.

Lebanese officials and the family of retired General Security Directorate Capt. Ahmed Shukr believe he was abducted and spirited away to Israel in an intelligence operation aimed at getting information on the fate of an Israeli airman who disappeared in Lebanon four decades ago.

The family believes Shukr was taken because of his brother's possible links to the disappearance of Israeli navigator Ron Arad. The family says Shukr was never part of a militant group and played no role in Arad's disappearance.

Nearly three months after Shukr disappeared — and after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, triggering a war in the Middle East — Israel carried out a deadly commando operation in Nabi Chit, Lebanon, this weekend in search of Arad's remains.

Residents said the commando team began digging in the Shukr family cemetery in Nabi Chit before being confronted by fighters from the Hezbollah militant group and armed civilians. Intense clashes and airstrikes left 41 people dead and dozens wounded, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. No Israeli casualties were reported.

It wasn't immediately clear if the Israeli operation came as a result of information extracted from Shukr.

The Israeli military acknowledged that the operation aimed to find evidence of Arad's fate, and said that his remains weren't found. The military declined to comment when asked whether Israel had taken Shukr.

Still, the incident appears to fits a decades-long pattern of Israeli covert actions and commando operations deep inside Lebanon to capture or kill people it says were involved in anti-Israel activities.