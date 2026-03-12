Pak PM Sharif visits Saudi, to exchange views on ongoing security situation in Gulf region

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday left for a brief official visit to Saudi Arabia with Pakistan's role coming under scanner due to its defence agreement with the kingdom.

The two countries signed a mutual defence pact in September last year with the commitment to come to the defence of each other in case of attack by a third country.

The agreement was signed when Israel had attacked Hamas leaders in Qatar.

However, the situation changed after US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran and it hit back but pounding targets in the Gulf.

There is a growing unease if Pakistan would fulfill its obligation towards Saudi Arabia given its good ties and geographical proximity with Iran.

Just a day ago, PM's Spokesperson for Foreign Media Mosharraf Zaidi said that Pakistan would be there for Saudi Arabia "before it is needed".

The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

It added that the prime minister will hold a meeting with the Saudi crown prince, during which they will "exchange views on the ongoing tensions in the region, the regional security situation and bilateral relations between the two countries.

" "This visit is highlighting Pakistan's positive role in the diplomatic arena, and Pakistan will continue to play this role," the PMO said.

Separately, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi confirmed the visit during the weekly briefing, saying the prime minister had left for a one-day trip to Saudi Arabia.

He said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is accompanying the prime minister on the visit.