China assembles thousands of fishing boats in ominous show of force near Taiwan

'Maritime militia'

China's navy ranks number one in the world in terms of the number of warships and submarines on the Global Firepower list.

Beijing is also tapping its huge civilian fleet, including fishing boats, ferries and cargo ships, as part of its preparations for a regional crisis or conflict, including over Taiwan, experts say.

China has threatened to use force, if necessary, to seize Taiwan, which it claims is part of its territory, and US officials have flagged 2027 as a possible timeline for an attack.

In its 2025 report to Congress on China's military power, the US Department of Defense said: " The PLA continues to make steady progress toward its 2027 goals" and "China expects to be able to fight and win a war on Taiwan" by the end of that year.

Beijing has stepped up military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, deploying fighter jets and warships around the island on an almost daily basis.

China has also held multiple large-scale exercises around Taiwan that are often described as rehearsals for a blockade and seizure of the territory.

Civilian vessels were "absolutely central" to Chinese military planning for an operation against Taiwan, said Shugart.

China's navy does not have enough landing vessels to deliver the troops and equipment it would need to make an invasion of Taiwan feasible.

"In the absence of that dual-purpose, civil-military maritime mass, I don't think they can invade Taiwan," Shugart said. "With that, (it) turns into a 'maybe they can'."

Many of the fishing boats involved in the December and January massing events were likely part of China's maritime militia, some experts said.

The maritime militia is made up of fishing boats trained to support the military and the fleet has been used to assert China's territorial claims, including in the South China Sea where they have swarmed contested reefs.

AIS data showed the "vast majority" of vessels congregating in the East China Sea appeared to be from the eastern province of Zhejiang, where several maritime militia ports are located, said Poling.

"Like militia on land in China, they get called up from time to time for reserve service," Poling said.

"My guess is that this was an effort to just see if the militia could muster. These are civilians, these are not the professional militia in the South China Sea, they're fishermen," he said.

Maritime militia would have a "range of roles" in a military operation, said Parker, such as harassing warships or acting as decoys for missiles fired by opposing forces, though she noted their presence could also interfere with China's own ability to hit targets.

"It's clear that China's operations planning in the South China Sea and around Taiwan include the maritime militia as a force multiplier," she said.

"It's reasonable to assume that this would also be the case in the event of a military crisis with Japan."