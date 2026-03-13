Man who rammed his vehicle into Michigan synagogue was naturalized citizen from Lebanon, says DHS

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich: The armed man who rammed his vehicle into one of the nation's largest Reform synagogues Thursday has been identified as a 41-year-old naturalized citizen born in Lebanon, according to federal officials.

Ayman Mohamad Ghazali was fatally shot by security officers after driving through a hallway at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township near Detroit, Michigan, in a vehicle that then caught fire, authorities said.

Ghazali came to the U.S. in 2011 on an immediate relative visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen and was granted U.S. citizenship in 2016, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Jennifer Runyan, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit field office, called the crime a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community" and said at a news conference Thursday that the FBI is leading the investigation. Investigators have not determined a motive yet.

"What drove this person into action has to be determined by the investigation," said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

None of the synagogue's staff, teachers or the 140 children at its early childhood center were injured, Bouchard said.

In the minutes after the attack, smoke billowed from the synagogue. One security officer was hit by the vehicle and knocked unconscious but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the sheriff said. And 30 law enforcement officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young said Temple security officers "engaged the individual and neutralized the threat."

The suspect was found dead inside his vehicle, according to Bouchard.

Cassi Cohen, director of strategic development at Temple Israel, was standing at the hallway where the crash happened. She said she heard a loud bang, grabbed a few staff members, ran into her office and locked the door.

"When I heard the crash, I knew it was bad," Cohen said.

She said a classroom was near where the car rammed the synagogue and, in addition to the children, who were as old as 4, there were also more than 30 staff members in the synagogue.

"Thankfully, we have had many active shooter drills and our staff is prepared for these situations," she said.

Rabbi Arianna Gordon, from Temple Israel, thanked the security team, law enforcement and early childhood teachers for getting the children out safely and reunited with their parents, calling them the "true rock stars of the day."