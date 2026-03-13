Myanmar's military boosts air power as it recaptures a key town in northern Mandalay

BANGKOK: Myanmar's military has commissioned new combat aircraft to boost its air capacities, state media reported on Friday, as the army steps up efforts to regain territory from resistance forces in the country's civil war.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper did not specify the number or types of the newly commissioned aircraft, but photos released by the military suggest it received four jet fighters, including two Russian-made Su-30 aircraft widely used for bombing and combat missions.

It was the sixth time the miliary had commissioned new aircraft since it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, triggering armed resistance across the country.

Russia and China are major supporters and arms suppliers of Myanmar's military government. Western nations have imposed sanctions including the prohibition of arms sales.

The newspaper cited Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, head of Myanmar's ruling military government, as saying that the air force needs to be strong to "protect the state interest effectively."

He added the air force had demonstrated its capabilities in previous anti-insurgency and counterterrorism operations as well as missions to repel external aggression, according to the report.

The military government has lost large swaths of the country to pro-democracy People's Defense Forces and ethnic armed groups. It has intensified efforts to retake territory and scored several battlefield gains, and its airstrikes have often caused civilian casualties.