West Asia conflict: A US military refuelling plane crashed in Iraq. Here's what to know

SEOUL: The US military says a KC-135 refuelling aircraft supporting operations against Iran crashed in western Iraq and rescue operations are underway.

The US Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said the crash followed an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in "friendly airspace," and that the other plane landed safely.

Here's what is known so far about the tanker, which is the fourth publicly acknowledged US aircraft to crash during the war against Iran:

The KC-135 is a long-serving tanker plane

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a US Air Force aircraft used to refuel other planes in midair, allowing them to travel longer distances and maintain operations longer without landing. The plane is also used to transport wounded personnel during medical evacuations or conduct surveillance missions, according to military experts.

Based on the same design as the Boeing 707 passenger plane, the tanker has been in service for more than 60 years, supporting the US Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps as well as allied aircraft, according to an Air Force description. The aging plane is set to be phased out as the air force receives a full complement of next-generation KC-46A Pegasus tankers.