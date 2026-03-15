Iran warns against wider war after Trump asks allies to escort ships via Hormuz

TEHRAN: Iran warned more countries against getting involved in its war with the United States and Israel on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump urged world powers to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint in the Gulf.

Energy prices have soared across the world since Iran responded to the US-Israeli campaign by threatening shipping sailing through the strait, which connects major Gulf oil and gas exporters to the global market.

Trump responded on Saturday by urging "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others" to send ships to escort tankers, while the US military will continue to pound drone, boat and missile launch sites in Iranian territory on the north shore of the strait.

But the countries he listed have so far given only a guarded reception to the idea, and Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, in a call with French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, warned them to "refrain from any action that could lead to escalation and expansion of the conflict."

The UK ministry of defence was non-committal. "As we've said previously, we are currently discussing with our allies and partners a range of options to ensure the security of shipping in the region," it said.

Britain's minister for energy security, Ed Miliband, told the BBC the "plan now has to be to de-escalate the conflict... We are talking to our allies. There are different ways in which we can make maritime shipping possible."

South Korea said it was "closely monitoring President Trump's remarks on social media" while Takayuki Kobayashi, policy chief of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling party, said the bar for sending Japanese navy ships to the region under existing laws was "extremely high".

Global oil prices have surged by 40 percent as Iran has choked off the vital sea passage and attacked energy and shipping industry targets in its Gulf neighbours. The strikes were in retaliation for the US and Israeli air campaign that killed its supreme leader and triggered the regional Middle East war.