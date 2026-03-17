LIVE | Iran war: Trump calls NATO ‘foolish’; US counterterror chief quits; Israel vows to ‘neutralise’ Mojtaba Khamenei

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

Israel vows to 'neutralise' Mojtaba: Israel's military on Tuesday vowed to hunt down and "neutralise" Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, after saying it had killed the Islamic republic's powerful national security chief in an airstrike.

Trump chides NATO over Hormuz: US President Donald Trump lashed out at NATO on Tuesday, calling it "foolish" after allies rebuffed his call to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying the US needs no assistance. He also wrote on Truth Social that US forces "no longer need" military help in the Iran war.

US counterterror chief quits in protest: Joe Kent, director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, resigned on Tuesday, saying he "cannot in good conscience" back the Trump administration’s war in Iran. Kent is the first senior US official to resign over the war. Trump said it was a "good thing" that Kent stepped down.

France rules out Hormuz ship escorts: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France would "never" help secure the Strait of Hormuz "in the current context" of war, rejecting Trump’s call.

Israel claims killing of Iran’s security chief: Israel’s Defence Minister Katz on Tuesday said the military had killed Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani and IRGC Basij commander Gen. Gholamreza Soleimani in overnight strikes. Iran has yet to comment.

UN criticises Israel’s Lebanon invasion: The UN on Tuesday said threats by Israeli officials to unleash Gaza-level destruction on Lebanon are "wholly unacceptable", warning that "deliberately attacking civilians or civilian objects amounts to a war crime."

US embassy struck in Baghdad: The US embassy in Baghdad was the target of a drone and rocket attack, a security official said. The strike sparked a fire on embassy grounds, the source said, while a witness reported seeing the fire from her balcony.