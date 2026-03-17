Trump team applying pressure to media: Tell the war's story the way we see it

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr cited Trump's Truth Social message about the planes struck in Saudi Arabia in warning news outlets to be careful about what they report.

"Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions — also known as fake news — have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up," Carr wrote on X over the weekend. "The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their license if they do not."

Decades of court decisions have generally sided with the press over government attempts to regulate the content it produces. But Carr said making changes is in the best interest of legacy media outlets because so many people don't trust them.

His ability to make changes, however, is limited.

The FCC does not regulate networks like CBS, NBC and ABC — although it does have the authority to reject the licenses of individual affiliates of those networks when they come up for renewal. Cable news networks CNN, Fox News Channel and MS NOW are not under the FCC's purview. The Trump message that Carr retweeted mentioned only The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal specifically, and the FCC has no authority over newspapers.

Punishing a television affiliate for war coverage that Carr objects to is likely to run afoul of the law, noted First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams in an interview Monday.

"The broadcast media is always at risk of a sort that newspapers are not. But at its core, they are protected by the First Amendment," Abrams said, "and these statements by the chairman seem to me are directly threatening First Amendment interests and First Amendment principles."

Abrams said he'd argue that robust war reporting is just the sort of public interest work that television stations should be doing to justify their licenses.

Intimidation may be Carr's motive. And that doesn't have to mean intimidating a news outlet to pull its punches, said Barbara Starr, a former CNN Pentagon correspondent. "The risk is the climate they create," she said. "Are people going to be afraid to talk to reporters? Some of them will be, and that's a serious matter."